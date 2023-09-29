Sussex independent garage wins national award

CCM Garages, a renowned independent garage group, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the prestigious Independent Garage Association BIG Awards 2023.

With a history dating back to 1992, CCM Garages has consistently delivered outstanding automotive services to the West Sussex and Surrey area, establishing itself as a beacon of excellence in the industry.

The Independent Garage Association BIG Awards 2023 saw hundreds of exceptional garages from across the nation competing for recognition and distinction in various categories. Against fierce competition, CCM Garages emerged victorious in the Digital Engagement Awards! CCM’s exceptional digital presence and engagement with our valued customers led to our well-deserved triumph in this category.

Moreover, CCM achieved the pinnacle of success at the Independent Garage Association BIG Awards 2023 by securing the title of the overall winner of the event, solidifying their position as a true industry leader.

CCM Owner Stuart and Sales and Marketing Executive Hannah with the Digital Engagement Award

Hannah Galloway, Sales & Marketing Executive at CCM Garages, expressed her delight, saying, "We're thrilled to have received such prestigious awards at the Independent Garage Association BIG Awards 2023. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible teams across all our garages. We are truly humbled by the recognition and will proudly display our trophies in our garages for all to see."