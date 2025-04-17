Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter announces promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced four promotions, effective May 2025.

The firm has promoted Angela Payne to associate chartered legal executive, and Ganesh Kent to associate solicitor. Private client lawyer Matt Parr and residential property specialist Sacha Bolourchi have also been promoted into the membership of legal and professional services group Ampa, which Mayo Wynne Baxter is part of.

Residential conveyancing specialist Angela started her legal career in 1995, working across East Grinstead, Lewes and Brighton. After a career break to raise her three children and working part-time in a primary school, she now brings her expertise and dedication back to the legal sector.

Ganesh, who joined the firm in 2019, assists clients with drafting wills, lasting powers of attorney, and estate administration. She qualified in 2017 after studying law at the University of Surrey, following a background in accountancy and business. She is passionate about guiding clients through major life transitions.

Top to bottom, left to right – Angela Payne, Ganesh Kent, Matt Parr, Sacha Bolourchi.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Our people are at the heart of our business, and our clients directly benefit from the investments we make in their growth and development.

“Recognising and rewarding high performance is a fundamental part of our culture, reflecting our commitment to nurturing talent across Sussex.

“We remain dedicated to providing ongoing opportunities for our outstanding people to thrive, ensuring they are empowered to deliver exceptional service to clients both regionally and nationwide.”