Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter makes membership promotion

Sussex-based law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced private client partner Rebecca Louis will become an equity member in legal and professional services group Ampa, of which the firm is a regional anchor brand.

Rebecca Louis

Rebecca has more than 18 years’ experience in private client matters, including wills, trusts, probate and lasting powers of attorney, and is a member of STEP and Solicitors for the Elderly.

Rebecca is also a responsible business champion in the firm and mental health first aider.

Rebecca said: “I’m so thrilled to have been promoted into the membership – I’ve been part of Mayo Wynne Baxter for nine years and truly believe in the positivity of our culture and values shared across our firm and the brands in Ampa.

“There are huge opportunities available to me from being part of a wider group – I’ve benefitted from additional training as well as access to a wider pool of colleagues and experts across the country.

“I absolutely love working in the Sussex area, providing excellent customer service and ensuring a human approach to what can be, at times, stressful or challenging circumstances for my clients.”

Fiona Dodd, head of private client team at Mayo Wynne Baxter, added: “Rebecca has played a huge role in the improvement, development and high performance of the private client team in the past nine years.

“She shows collaboration, enthusiasm and excellence in all her work and continually receives excellent feedback from her clients. Her promotion to equity membership is testament to her leadership skills and dedication to the team.”