Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter sees double digit growth

Leading Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has reported 12% revenue growth in the last financial year – six times the growth it had experienced in the four years previous - taking the firm’s turnover to more than £12.7m.

Mayo Wynne Baxter, which became part of legal and professional service group Ampa in May 2022, has seen rapid organic expansion as well as growth through its merger with historic firm Lawson Lewis Blakers, in February 2023.

In the last financial year, the firm has welcomed seven lateral hires, extended its footprint across Sussex and welcomed 36 people through its merger. Mayo Wynne Baxter also promoted 17 people across its legal and support teams, created 16 new jobs, and achieved B-Corporation status.

Not looking to slow down, the Sussex firm has started the new financial year strong after announcing a merger with Pure Employment Law; adding four experts and a new Chichester hub to its growing patch.

The firm also announced more than a dozen legal roles in the Chichester area, to support the new hub’s transformation into a full-service offering.

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Our growth has been steady over the past four years, but since joining the Ampa group we’ve been able to turbo-charge our expansion by attracting top talent, accessing a wider pool of business support experts and offering enhanced career development and training for our teams.

“While we’re keen to keep up the momentum, we’re also mindful about ensuring our growth is sustainable and that we retain our positive culture and approach to law.

“Like all sectors, we’ve gone through rapid change and experienced turbulence in the market, but we’re so proud of how far we have come, how embedded we are in the community and how we are able to offer a high-quality service and attractive proposition for our people.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter continues to be open to conversations with ambitious, like-minded legal brands and lateral hires to join the Sussex-based firm.