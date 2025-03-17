Sussex law firm partners with Dare to Dream to inspire young people

As part of its ongoing commitment to social mobility, full-service Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has partnered with the Dare to Dream initiative – delivered by the Love Local Jobs Foundation – to help young people build confidence, ambition and self-belief.

Through the partnership, Mayo Wynne Baxter has been paired with Hove Park School, where a dedicated team of mentors is working closely with students to improve their self-belief and demonstrate that aspirational career paths such as the legal sector are not only possible but well within their reach.

Five professionals from the firm – commercial partner Jonathan Clays, litigation partner Paul Rooke, private client solicitor Eloise Smith, chartered legal executive Angela Payne and commercial paralegal Molly Hamilton – have stepped up as mentors, supported by colleagues family paralegal Rebecca Robinson and private client partner Rebecca Louis.

Together, they are guiding and supporting a group of year nine students through the programme, offering valuable insights into the legal industry and world of work, while helping the students develop essential life skills.

Mayo Wynne Baxter chief executive Dean Orgill said: “We believe in unlocking the potential of young people and giving them opportunities to explore careers they may not have considered. By working with Dare to Dream, we hope to inspire students at Hove Park School and show them that the legal services sector is accessible to anyone with ambition and drive.”

The programme officially began with an initial briefing in mid-February, where the mentors took part in a training session. Looking ahead, the next stage is set to take place in March, where students will further develop key competencies essential for their future success.

The students will also have an opportunity to visit Mayo Wynne Baxter’s Lewes office in April, allowing them to experience the professional environment firsthand. The programme will culminate a few weeks later, where students will put their new-found skills into action.

Dare to Dream is an initiative from the Love Local Jobs Foundation that is dedicated to helping young people reimagine their future by building self-awareness, resilience and employability skills.

Jack Hayes, head of programme delivery at Dare to Dream and the former long-standing host of the Heart Sussex breakfast show, said: “We’re all about changing mindsets and empowering young people to believe in themselves. The involvement of companies like Mayo Wynne Baxter is crucial in showing students what’s possible when they have confidence and determination.”