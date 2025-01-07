Sussex law firm sees significant growth and strengthens position in legal sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex-based law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter (MWB) has announced a 7% increase in revenue for the past financial year, taking the firm’s turnover to more than £13.5 million for the first time, thanks to organic growth and team expansion.

In September 2023, the firm merged with Pure Employment Law in Chichester, bolstering its employment team.

MWB has also made significant investments in its family and private client teams with the appointment of partners Marie Stock and Marwa Hadi-Barnes.

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Our continued growth is a testament to the strength and dedication of our teams, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to our clients.”

Steeped in history, the firm has been part of the Sussex community for more than 150 years – supporting local people, their families and their businesses.

Dean continued: “While we are proud of these results, we remain focused on ensuring that our growth is both sustainable and aligned with our values.

“It is important to us that we maintain our close ties to the communities we serve, continue to offer a rewarding environment for our people, and keep delivering the high-quality legal services that have become the hallmark of Mayo Wynne Baxter.”

In addition to this revenue growth, Mayo Wynne Baxter has further strengthened its footprint across Sussex, adding Chichester to its geographical reach as well as investing in new premises in Eastbourne.

The firm also remains committed to career development and training, particularly promoting social mobility. The firm made four promotions in the past financial year.

The firm, which became part of legal and professional services group Ampa May 2022, now sits firmly in the Lawyer’s Top 100 Law Firms, with the group ranking at number 47.

Dean added: “The integration into the Ampa group has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in enabling us to accelerate this growth, providing us with enhanced resources, strategic support, and opportunities for cross-collaboration.

“We look forward to continued success and are open to hearing from like-minded talent who share our values of being both purposeful and profitable.”

For more information please visit: https://www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk