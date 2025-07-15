Sussex leaders unite for growth

The Sussex Growth Forum, hosted last Friday by Wilton Park, brought together council leaders, MPs, business executives and regional influencers to harness Sussex's strengths ahead of devolution changes. The forum aims to position Sussex as a leading destination for investment and development.

Tom Cargill, Wilton Park CEO, said: ‘Wilton Park is proud to be one of Sussex’s many unique assets, with networks reaching around the world from our home in the Downs. At a historic moment for the region, the Sussex Growth Forum brought together key regional stakeholders to build strength through collaboration and help power regional growth. We will continue to support Sussex’s global ambitions through our expertise in facilitation and network-building, over the coming period of regional transformation.’

Council leaders at the forum examined how devolution can unlock investment opportunities across the region, while business leaders from sectors including viticulture, manufacturing and education shared insights on driving economic benefits and employment growth.

Cllr Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: ‘It was an invigorating honour to join business leaders at Wilton Park on the eve of an historic moment across Sussex and Brighton. Devolution holds the potential to transform our regional challenges into opportunities – whether through more funding for essential transport infrastructure or new powers to align affordable housing with the jobs and skills of the future.

A participant stands to ask a question in the conference room

‘That Government has chosen us for its devolution priority programme is a huge vote of confidence in our region and a clear signal that we have untapped potential and our best days are yet to come.’

Cllr Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, said ‘Events like the Sussex Growth Forum are all about building connectivity to create opportunity. It’s why these forums are critical, to make those connections that result in economic opportunity.’

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: ‘It was great to be able to discuss our vision for a devolved Sussex with everyone at Wilton Park, and to hear a wide spectrum of views on how we can collectively deliver a more prosperous future for our businesses and residents.

‘I was really encouraged that there was so much support for what we're trying to achieve, and a willingness to engage and to help. It bodes really well for the future, and I look forward to further discussion and debate.’

Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, speaks on the opening panel

The forum addressed critical questions about Sussex's economic future, from identifying growth sectors to overcoming development challenges. Participants explored how collaborative positioning can attract national and international investment whilst preserving the region's distinctive character.

Nicola Bates, WineGB CEO, said: ‘It is brilliant that Wliton Park is able to bring together the leaders in Sussex to drive forward much needed economic growth through better connectivity, sharing of ideas and galvanising activity. As Sussex is 25% of UK wine productivity, we look forward to seeing how we can be front and centre to celebrate the opportunities that flow.’

The Sussex Growth Forum builds on Wilton Park’s work to convene regional leaders, boosting cooperation and developing coalitions for promoting Sussex. The annual event will continue to provide a platform for the region as it seeks to drive investment and growth.

