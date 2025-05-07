Sussex MD launches game-changing wellness retreats to tackle toxic corporate culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At just 15, Laura Rosinska was homeless, lost in a system that had failed her. Fast forward to today, and she’s at the helm of Event Exec, a £2.5 million luxury events powerhouse. Now, as the company marks its 10th anniversary, Laura is shaking up corporate hospitality yet again - this time with a groundbreaking partnership with The Landscape, a curator of high-end corporate wellness retreats.

Laura’s latest move is set to take The Landscape concept worldwide. Through Event Exec, corporate clients can now experience the transformative power of The Landscape, no matter where they are. From London to Los Angeles, Laura can curate bespoke retreat experiences in stunning locations worldwide, handpicking the perfect venue to match the client’s needs.

“For too long, corporate hospitality has relied on alcohol-fuelled networking and surface-level interactions,” says Laura. “We’re changing that. These retreats give teams the chance to step away from the noise, reconnect as humans, and build stronger, more harmonious workplaces. In nature, away from stress, people drop their masks. They have real conversations, develop trust, and return to work not just recharged, but genuinely more connected. This is about eradicating toxicity, fostering peace, and creating teams that thrive.

The partnership delivers tailor-made retreats that go beyond traditional corporate hospitality. These experiences help businesses build trust, collaboration, and creativity while providing access to top-tier wellness experts. Whether it’s an immersive team-building retreat, a pop-up luxury experience, or a high-impact leadership session, Event Exec ensures each event is personalised to the client’s vision.

Kicking off with an exclusive invitation-only retreat on June 2nd at 42 Acres, the partnership is already drawing interest from top brands looking for something different. Limited to just 30 guests, this inaugural event will set the stage for a new way of thinking about business hospitality.

Laura’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and no qualifications, she clawed her way up from a tough childhood, battling addiction and single parenthood in her early twenties. But it was a role at Goodwood in 2005 that changed everything - her hyper-focus and drive made her a star in the fast-paced world of hospitality. By 2015, she took the ultimate risk and launched Event Exec. Today, it’s one of the UK’s most sought-after high-end hospitality companies, giving VIP access to some of the world’s biggest events.

Laura’s success isn’t just about growing her company - it’s about transformation, both for herself and those she works with. Having invested heavily in coaching and mindset work for herself and her team, she knows firsthand the power of stepping away from toxic environments and creating space for self-growth. Now, she’s bringing that same ethos to the corporate world.