A mother of two has launched a new pram cleaning business from her home in Newick for parents in East and West Sussex.

‘Mumpreneur’ Sophie Khan, 44, said Buggy Bar Pram Cleaning serves many towns in the area, including Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lindfield, Cuckfield and Balcombe.

Sophie, who was previously a communications manager for animal charity Wild Welfare, said she got the idea when she was heavily pregnant with her second child.

She said: “When I got everything out of the garage just before they were born, just the thought of cleaning it all exhausted me. I searched for a local service to help with cleaning and couldn’t find one in this area.”

Buggy Bar offers parents and parents-to-be a local pick up and collection service to certain areas, plus a three-day turnaround on items.

Sophie said her company is ideal for those who buy second-hand prams and pushchairs because it ensures that the items are clean and safe. She said: “More and more people are choosing to buy pre-loved items because it makes financial sense, it’s better for the environment and when it comes to baby items, a lot of friends and family gift items to people.”

Sophie explained that Buggy Bar uses a ‘five-step cleaning process’, including sanitation with baby-safe detergents, steam cleaning and wheel and chassis lubrication. She also provides cleaning for other children’s accessories like bouncers, rockers, highchairs and travel cots.

Sophie has a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter and moved to Sussex from Essex around six years ago shortly before marrying her husband.

She added: “Like many mums, I want to be home and care for my children while they are young, but I also want to do something for myself. I also hope that Buggy Bar can help mums and parents in the area as life with young children can be hard. We’re all rushing around with little time to get everything done so this service offers convenience, and we’re also all more buying second hand as we’re trying to save money where we can.”