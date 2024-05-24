Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex based Permanent makeup artist and trainer Katy Jobbins has been selected as a finalist for four awards at the upcoming National UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The red carpet event is going to be held in Birmingham at the International Convention Centre, on Saturday June 1, celebrating talent in the hair and beauty industry across the nation.

Katy Jobbins, who lives in Nutley East Sussex, already holds more than 40 awards and has acheived finalist spots in an array of categories: Best Semi Permanent Makeup Artist, Best Semi-Permanent Makeup Brow Artist, HBA’s Entrepreneur of the Year. Her permanent makeup training academy, in Wivelsfield near Haywards Heath, is in the running for the Education Excellence Award.

Katy said: "It's truly humbling to be recognised not just for my artistry in permanent makeup but also for my dedication to training others for success. I'm eagerly anticipating the Awards Night, knowing that win or lose, I can hold my head up high for what both myself and so many my students have achieved over the last 12 months.”

Back in 2021 Channel 5 invited Katy to be the youngest and only female entrepreneur featured on Series 6 of the hit show Rich House, Poor House.

Stepping into the spotlight as the hosts of the evening are none other than singer, ex-footballer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden and Aston Merrygold from JLS, who is set to perform for the crowd.