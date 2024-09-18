Sussex PR agency appointed by global leadership firm Development Beyond Learning to drive growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rose Media Group based in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, has made the grade by being appointed by the global organisation Development Beyond Learning (DBL) as its retained PR client. With origins in Australia, DBL serves businesses around the world, championing personal growth and equal opportunity, making a direct impact on emerging talent within education and the modern workplace.

The agency will be leading DBL’s strategic media relations activity to raise the profile of the company and to launch its new soft skills solution DBL elevate, a game changing online learning solution targeted at Gen Z to help close the skills gap.

Commenting on the appointment, Aneela Rose, MD of Rose Media Group (RMG), said: “We have first-hand experience working with this generation and feel really passionate about this campaign. We’ve already started promoting DBL far and wide by sending press releases to UK trade and national business journalists first then reaching out to media around the world including Australia, where DBL was founded.

“This new solution from DBL shines a spotlight on the decline in Gen Z’s soft skills, it’s a hot topic and we’re throwing ourselves right in to get the media’s attention on the subject and to start debate on the subject to influence change. We’re so happy to be working with DBL.”

Pete Humphreys, CEO of DBL commented: “Selecting Rose Media to enhance our media strategy and profile has been an outstanding decision. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to help organisations and emerging talent maximise their human potential through our DBL elevate solution and traditional delivery methodologies, driving tangible change for both businesses and individuals.

“Their personalised service has been nothing short of exceptional and their partnership and work quality have consistently exceeded our expectations. We've found a true ally who shares our values and ambitions. We look forward to our continued collaboration with RMG as we grow together.

Set up by Aneela Rose in 2004, Rose Media works for clients across multiple sectors and in the last few years has won several business awards for its impressive success across traditional and digital PR campaigns. Other clients include Panasonic, Woburn Safari Park, Hill Biscuits, TR Fastenings and itsu.