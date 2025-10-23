Sussex private businesses deliver strong growth and reinforce county’s reputation for enterprise

A new report highlights Sussex as a region of dynamic growth and diversity, with its leading privately owned businesses continuing to outperform expectations.

Sussex LTD, an annual report from Grant Thornton UK, reveals that the county’s top 100 privately owned companies achieved a combined turnover of £6.2 billion, marking a striking 14.5% increase compared to last year.

Total EBITDA rose to £498 million, and employment increased by 10.2%, to nearly 23,000 employees.

These figures reflect the ambition of the region and the sustained growth underway.

Now in its second year, Sussex LTD forms part of a nationwide series that shines a spotlight on the UK’s most successful privately owned businesses.

New for 2025, the report begins by reviewing the county’s 100 largest privately owned companies by turnover, offering insight into the scale and strength of Sussex’s privately owned and PE-backed business community.

At the heart of Sussex’s economy are two powerhouse sectors: manufacturing, which accounts for 37% of total turnover (£2.3 billion), and the consumer sector, contributing 29% (£1.8 billion).

Together, these sectors have driven significant growth and job creation across the region, with consumer alone employing nearly 9,400 people, and manufacturing supporting just over 4,000 jobs.

When we further break down the region, Brighton and Crawley stand out as leading business hubs.

Brighton leads with 15 businesses featured in the top 100, showcasing its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

Crawley boasts 14 businesses and claims the highest total turnover of any Sussex town at £822 million, reinforcing its status as a commercial powerhouse.

This year’s report also celebrates the top 15 largest international subsidiaries of internationally owned companies, which collectively generated over £3.7 billion in turnover, underscoring Sussex’s global reach and influence.

Martin Verrall, partner at Grant Thornton UK, said: “Sussex’s business community continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation, and leadership.

“These companies are not only driving local growth but also shaping the county’s reputation as a centre for excellence and enterprise.

“Congratulations to every business featured in this year’s report.

“Your innovation, commitment, and leadership are the driving forces behind Sussex’s continued success and its growing influence on the wider UK economy.”

As Sussex strengthens its position as a hub for manufacturing, consumer markets, and international trade, the private sector remains central to shaping the county’s future economic landscape.

You can view the full report here: Sussex LTD 2025 – Who made the list? | Grant Thornton