Three pubs in Sussex have been purchased by a community pub group.

The Prestonville Arms in Hamilton Road, and Sir Charles Napier in Southover Street both in Brighton, as well as The Spotted Cow in Chichester are now owned by Admiral Taverns.

The group, which is owned by estate private equity firm Proprium Capital Partners, brought the pubs as part of their growth strategy in the South East, where they now own over 300 pubs.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns commented and said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new licensees to the Admiral team, and we’re excited by the opportunity to develop these pubs in partnership together.

The Sir Charles Napier in Southover Street both in Brighton has become one of the pubs in Sussex to be taken over by Admiral Taverns. Picture: Google Maps

"Recent years have seen Admiral build a strong track record in delivering profitable growth across our estate, underpinned by continuous targeted investment to unlock new opportunities, supporting community pubs to thrive. These 37 pubs are an excellent acquisition for our business, increasing our reach in the South-East of the UK.

“As 2024 Community Pub Operator of the Year, we look forward to working with licensees to develop their brand range and consumer offer to people in their local neighbourhood.

"Our focus on helping licensees to maximise the revenue potential of their pub will help them to build their business, whilst providing a vibrant social amenity for their community. Together, we look forward to growing the profitability of these pubs and ensuring they continue to develop as successful small businesses.

