Sussex's Ridgeview Vineyard ranked in world top 50

Ridgeview Wine Estate in Ditchling has been named one of the top 50 vineyards in the world.

It is the only UK winery to be included, and placed number 36 at the announcement ceremony in the Banqueting House in Whitehall.

Ridgeway Vineyard

Tamara Roberts, CEO, said: "It's incredible news for Ridgeview to be included in the top 50 vineyards in the world. The list features spectacular wineries from around the world and we are honoured to be listed alongside global wineries that we have long admired.

"It is fantastic for Ridgeview to be acknowledged not only for our wines but our beautiful setting amongst the South Downs of Sussex and the awards have placed an important spotlight on England as a global destination for wine tourism."

Ridgeview was founded in 1995 by Mike Roberts, father of Tamara and of head winemaker Robert. They were one of the first wineries to be devoted to the production of English sparkling wine and was crowned IWSC Winemaker Of The Year 2018.

The World’s Best Vineyards Academy is the mechanism used to create The World’s Best Vineyards list. The Academy comprises nearly 500 leading wine aficionados, sommeliers, and luxury travel correspondents from across the globe.

Each has been selected for their expert opinion of the international wine and wine tourism scene. Ridgeview was the only British vineyard to appear on the list of countries that spanned across six continents.

Tamara said: "2020 will be Ridgeview's 25th anniversary. My parents started the company and now my brother and I head up the family business together. Next year we're celebrating this special anniversary by opening the new winery, which will allow us to double the production of Ridgeview wines and cellar over 1 million bottles.

"We're so proud of this ranking and to represent England in the top 50. There were some really big names of amazing wineries included, and it's extremely flattering for Ridgeview to be represented in such an esteemed group of peers."