Sussex sign company wins prestigious inclusivity and diversity award

The Sussex Sign Company, a leading business in the field of signage and vehicle wrapping, achieved a remarkable milestone on the 28th of June 2025, by winning the Inclusivity and Diversity award at the renowned Sussex Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. This accolade is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, promoting a diverse workforce, and ensuring that everyone feels valued and respected within the organisation.

The Sussex Sign Company, known for its innovative vehicle wrapping solutions and high-quality signage, has always strived to create an exciting business environment where employees can thrive. The recognition received at the Sussex Chamber of Commerce Business Awards clarifies how the company’s ethos aligns with its ambitious growth plans. This award not only highlights the company’s dedication to inclusivity but also demonstrates its focus on cultivating staff development for all its team members.

The Inclusivity and Diversity award is presented to businesses that have demonstrated exceptional efforts to foster an inclusive working environment. The Sussex Sign Company stood out among its peers, showcasing initiatives that encompass various aspects of diversity, including gender, race, age, sexual orientation, and disability. The firm has been proactive in ensuring equal opportunities and breaking down barriers that could hinder diversity in the workplace.

Sussex Chamber of Commerce Diversity and Inclusion winner logo

Managing Director, Norman Mayhew, expressed his pride in the team's achievement. "Winning this award is not just a reflection of our commitment to diversity and inclusion but also a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our brilliant staff. We believe that a diverse team drives creativity, innovation, and better solutions for our clients," he said. "This award encourages us to continue on this path, as we expand our reach not only within our community but also in the wider industry."

As the Sussex Sign Company gears up for ambitious growth in the coming years, their commitment to inclusivity will remain at the forefront of their operations. The business recognises that cultivating a diverse workforce leads to enhanced creativity and productivity, which is crucial as they navigate through an ever-competitive market. The company aims to invest in staff development initiatives that enhance skills and promote a culture of respect and understanding.

Alongside its win at the Sussex Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, the Sussex Sign Company continues to make significant strides in the areas of vehicle wrapping and signage. In 2024 they won the UK Graphic award for the best Roll out nationally, they are renowned for creating visually stunning designs that not only promote brands but also transform vehicles into mobile advertisements. The company's ability to combine creativity with technology has earned them a reputation as an award-winning entity within the industry, and they continue to lead with innovative solutions that effectively tell their clients' stories.

As the County of Sussex celebrates the Sussex Sign Company’s award, it is clear that this recognition is not just a feather in the cap but an affirmation of what is possible when businesses prioritise inclusivity. The award has not only elevated the company’s standing in the local business community but also inspired other enterprises to follow suit in adopting inclusive practices.

Collecting The Diversity and Inclusion awards

The Sussex Sign Company's significant achievement exemplifies the positive impact that a commitment to diversity and inclusivity can bring to an organisation. As they continue to grow and evolve within the signage and vehicle wrapping sectors, there is every expectation that their award-winning approach will propel them to even greater heights.

In conclusion, the Sussex Sign Company has set a benchmark for excellence by winning the Inclusivity and Diversity award at the Sussex Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. This achievement is a reflection of their ongoing dedication to creating an engaging and inclusive work environment while striving for ambitious growth. As they expand their operations and take on new challenges, the company's commitment to staff development and community support will undoubtedly continue to pave the way for future successes.