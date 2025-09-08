Sussex tutor attracts large online following with uniquely quirky picture puzzles

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A tutor from Mid Sussex has developed a fascinating series of visual puzzles and attracted hundreds of online followers.

James Novis, 43, lives in Burgess Hill and specialises in teaching English, English literature and mathematics to students from age eight to GCSE level.

He told the Middy that his puzzling endeavor stems from wanting to challenge his pupils to think laterally, work on their research abilities and improve their language skills.

“What I wanted to do was make a fun quiz each week for them,” he said. He added that he wanted his students to play around with anagrams, puns and words, and to try things ‘that today’s youth don’t tend to do’ in our technology heavy world.

One of James's 4-Thought puzzles

James, who grew up in Crowborough, fondly remembers working through puzzle magazines when he was a youngster, which were among the various ‘things to do in the car when you’re bored’. He felt that modern children and teenagers could use something like that in their lives too and was delighted by their response to the challenges he set.

He said: “Often you’d have people who took pride in getting the answer first, or saying ‘I’ve got this one’ and sharing it with their friends. Really it became a tool or method for getting my students to warm their brains up or to have them exercise different patterns of thought that traditional teaching, or their lifestyles filled with electronics, was depriving them of.”

James explained that his first puzzles consisted of simple pictures on a word document, prompting students to find what linked them together. His image puzzles improved and last year James decided to find out whether there was a market for them by testing them with people outside the teaching environment.

He said: “I took a few of my select puzzles and I put them on Reddit just to see, because I know Reddit is an absolutely brutal audience.”

James Novis

He said the first four puzzles were shared around and gained more than a million views in total. James then tried out some puzzles on a Facebook group, which attracted many people’s attention. Anne Hegerty from ITV’s The Chase – who James calls ‘one of the UK’s best quizzers’ – even popped up in the comment section to help someone with a puzzle.

These experiences convinced James he was on the right track and he released his first book, The Grand Compendium of Picture Link Puzzles, on Amazon in June. Visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Grand-Compendium-Picture-Link-Puzzles/dp/B0FF69NM23. His second book will be out in October.

Beyond the books, James has been busy building a ‘puzzling world’ with a Facebook community at its heart. He said: “It’s almost 400 strong of really nice people.”

James described his creations as being similar to a Rebus picture puzzle, but with a black and white ‘Edwardian or Victorian whimsy’ to them. He said: “Think maybe John Tenniel who did the Alice in Wonderland pictures or EH Shepard who did the Winnie-the-Pooh pictures.”

The Grand Compendium of Picture Link Puzzles

He explained: “I wanted to conjure up that warm feeling of nostalgia and whimsy, to take somebody away from the modern day bleepings of mobile phones.”

He also wanted to make the clues fun, entertaining and ‘a little bit odd’, creating the kind of unique puzzles people could take their time over. James said his puzzles are challenging but he also aims to make them inclusive, encouraging and ‘uplifting for everybody’ of all ages and differing abilities.

People can visit his website at www.puzzlington.com/home or become one of the Puzzlington People at www.facebook.com/groups/1005654897808868. In the book and online community, James takes on the character of the ‘fuddy-duddy’ Professor Montague Quentin Puzzlington, who is affectionately known as ‘Prof’.

He runs a fortnightly competition that is free-to-enter where people have to figure out the link between four images. First prize is a £20 Amazon gift voucher. But James also has what he calls ‘The Cabinet of Curiosities’. This, he said, is filled with ‘knick-knacks and odd things’ and second prize winners get to choose one. Previous second place prizes have included a vintage fez and 1970s money box.

So far, James’s weekly ‘4-Thought Quiz’ has attracted more than a million views online, and his most recent puzzle reached 13,000 people in a single day.