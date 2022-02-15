Sussex vineyard in 1066 Country gets financial boost

Oastbrook Vineyard Estate, in Bodiam, near Robertsbridge, applied for a Rural Business Development grant from Rother District Council, with support from Bexhill Chamber of Commerce.

The grant, totalling £30,000, was awarded by Rother from Government funds to help and support Oastbrook develop and diversify following the Covid pandemic.

America Brewer, co-owner of Oastbrook, said: “We and the team at Oastbrook are very grateful to receive this grant and the opportunity it offers to provide jobs and develop our business, through improving our online presence and assisting with the marketing of our local on site sales and activities at our cellar door.”

Nick and America Brewer at Oastbrook Vineyard Estate SUS-220215-133134001

Nick Brewer, co-owner of Oastbrook, added: “Wine tourism is going to be a strong growth sector in Sussex and the foresight of Rother District Council in supporting its development is commendable.”

The business is also a member of the 1066 Country Marketing partnership.

Kevin Boorman, manager of 1066 Country Marketing, said: “Wine tourism is becoming a really popular, and we already have a strong winery product here in 1066 Country.

“Oastbrook has tremendous potential, and it’s great that Rother District Council have been able to make this grant available. We look forward to working with America and Nick Brewer to develop their business and to further attract visitors to 1066 Country.”

Howard Martin, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce president, said: “Rural businesses like Oastbrook are an essential part of our regional economy and although we are primarily Bexhill-based we have members from across the area that we will always support when it comes to business growth and tourism promotion.

“In the past many councils have failed to appreciate the value of wineries to our local rural economy and have even used planning regulations to prevent diversification from more traditional farming activities.

“It is really reassuring that Rother are pro-actively supporting our wineries and appreciate that jobs they create and their value to the national economy post-Brexit.”

Councillor Christine Bayliss, lead member for economic development and regeneration at Rother District Council, said: “Our Rural Business Grant has helped many businesses across the district and we’re delighted that Oastbrook has now been added to the list of those supported.