Sussex’s oldest chocolatier unwraps a new era of chocolate luxury with fresh rebranding

One of Britain’s best-kept chocolate secrets is stepping into the spotlight.

Audrey’s, Sussex’s oldest chocolatier and a cherished supplier to Fortnum & Mason since the 1960s, has unveiled a reimagined identity, marking a new era for the beloved brand.

Established in 1948 and famed for its handcrafted fondant creams, Audrey’s has quietly defined British luxury for decades. Now, under the new ownership of husband-and-wife team Alice and Will Crone, the brand is combining heritage with innovation. Since acquiring the business in the middle of 2024, the Crones have certainly made their presence felt – giving the brand a smooth new finish by refreshing its identity, elevating its digital presence, switching to sustainable Valrhona chocolate and making the entire range palm oil–free. Within their first year, online revenue has more than tripled and shop sales have risen 30%, reflecting the strength of Audrey’s refreshed identity and marketing approach.

Alice and Will bring complementary expertise to Audrey’s next phase, giving the brand a strong foundation for growth. Will has over a decade of experience in finance and investment banking, holding roles at Morgan Stanley, EY and Soho House Group, the latter of which he specialised in international operations and hospitality growth. Alice is a trained chef and has more than ten years’ experience buying luxury food for leading retailers, including Fortnum & Mason, where she was the confectionery buyer and sustainability lead and Farmdrop, where she oversaw grocery and fresh food.

Commenting on Audrey’s new era, Alice Crone, Co-Owner, says: "Fortnum & Mason has always set the bar for British luxury, and to have been part of that legacy is something we’re incredibly excited about. As we reintroduce Audrey’s to the world, we want to honour that history while building a future that’s more sustainable, creative, and exciting than ever before."

A cornerstone of this relaunch is Audrey’s partnership with Valrhona, the French premium chocolate manufacturer recognised globally for both its exceptional quality and deep-rooted commitment to ethical chocolate production. All Audrey’s creations are now crafted exclusively with Valrhona couverture, made from cocoa beans that are 100% traceable back to the farm. Valrhona’s relationships with producers average eight years, with 98% of cocoa sourced from partnerships of at least three years, ensuring stability and transparency across the supply chain. A proud B Corporation® certified supplier and member of 1% for the Planet, Valrhona sets a benchmark for chocolate that respects both people and the planet. For Audrey’s, it means each chocolate carries not just the brand’s Sussex heritage, but also the assurance of a responsible supply chain.

This renewed commitment to quality and responsibility is echoed in Audrey’s refreshed identity, which features elegant new packaging inspired by its archives, bringing a sense of timeless indulgence to a modern audience. Alongside hand-dipped chocolates, the brand will continue seasonal assortments and bespoke commissions, offering loyal customers and newcomers alike a taste of chocolate with true provenance.

While Audrey’s is stepping onto a bigger stage, its roots remain firmly in Brighton & Hove, where the original shop on Holland Road has been a local institution since the 1960s. More than just a retail space, the charming storefront has long served as a gateway into the world of handcrafted British chocolate, with generations visiting to discover Audrey’s signature cream chocolates and seasonal delights. Still lovingly made on-site in Sussex today, each piece reflects the same time-honoured techniques passed down for decades – a commitment to craftsmanship that defines the relaunch. Described by the brand as “a little luxury to be enjoyed one moment at a time,” every chocolate embodies the precision, care, and enduring quality of its makers.

“Audrey’s isn’t changing,” says Will Crone, Co-Owner of Audrey’s. “It’s evolving with care, intention, and a deep respect for everything that’s come before. We believe there’s a real space in the UK luxury food market for a chocolatier that is not only truly handcrafted but also proudly British-made”.

Looking ahead, Audrey’s plans are to expand its e-commerce platform, build upon its wholesale presence, and turn the brand into a household name, alongside longer-term plans for further shops around the UK.

From the seaside streets of Hove to the hallowed halls of Fortnum & Mason, Audrey’s proves that a heritage brand can evolve, thrive, and captivate – without losing sight of what made it iconic.

