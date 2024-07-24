Sussex’s Smart Monkey picks up second consecutive nomination at the UK Agency Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smart Monkey, a leading B2B digital marketing agency based in Sussex, has picked up another nomination at this year's prestigious UK Agency Awards.

Shortlisted in the Best Local Campaign (Small) category for their work with a long-standing accounting client, this latest nomination comes off the back of a long line of industry award wins and nominations.

Known for its innovative and impactful digital marketing solutions for B2B SMEs, Smart Monkey has once again demonstrated its industry leadership and commitment to generating results for clients.

Smart Monkey’s nomination at the 2024 UK Agency Awards follows its remarkable success at last year’s Awards, where the agency triumphed in the Best New Business (Small) campaign for one of its franchise clients. This consecutive recognition highlights Smart Monkey's consistent performance and ability to exceed client expectations.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful 12 months with awards, having won and been shortlisted for a number of leading industry awards for our SEO work,” says Beth Nash, founder of Smart Monkey. “This latest nomination is a testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing for our clients. We are honoured to be recognised by our peers and amongst the best in the industry.”

The UK Agency Awards celebrate the very best in digital marketing, recognising outstanding campaigns, innovative strategies, and the talented teams behind them. The awards ceremony will take place on 25th September at the iconic Grosvenor House in Mayfair, where the winners will be announced.