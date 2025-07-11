Sustainability success: Hailsham's Sussex B Corp wins Green Business of the Year Award

From solar-powered warehouses to a largely electric delivery fleet and eco-conscious supply chains, sustainability is embedded at every level of operations at Wightman & Parrish – and now, that dedication has earned high recognition.

The Hailsham-based hygiene and healthcare supplier has been named Green Business of the Year at the 2025 Sussex Chamber Business Awards, cementing its role as a trailblazer in sustainable practices within a traditionally resource-heavy industry.

The fourth-generation family-owned business was founded over a century ago and now serves more than 4,000 customers across the healthcare, education and hospitality sectors. As the company has grown, so has its commitment to reducing environmental impact, achieving EcoVadis Gold status and gaining B Corp certification in 2024.

Receiving the award at the ceremony on Friday 27th June at Brighton’s DoubleTree by Hilton Metropole hotel were Managing Director Nicholas Parrish and Sales Director Stuart Durand. Nicholas commented:

Wightman & Parrish Managing Director Nicholas Parrish and Director of Sales Stuart Durand receive the Green Business of the Year award

“We are delighted to have won this award. After becoming B Corp-certified, it’s wonderful to be recognised by the Sussex business community for our sustainability endeavours.

This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone across our organisation who has driven the significant changes required to reduce our impact on the planet and become a more responsible business. We've been on this journey for a number of years, and it means so much to us!”

Stuart also reflected on the win:

“Well done to everyone at Wightman & Parrish for their hard work in helping us win this prestigious award. This was not an overnight achievement – as Nicholas says, we have been working for years now to reduce our reliance on carbon fuels and help our customers become more sustainable. Our journey to becoming a Net Zero emissions business is progressing well, and we are immensely proud that our efforts to date have resulted in certifications such as EcoVadis Gold and B Corp status. Our customers and employees alike can be confident we have our community and environment at the heart of our decision-making. We remain focused on our mission to be a trusted provider of the right products, value and services – for a cleaner, safer and more sustainable workplace.’’

In a sector often challenged by single-use products and complex logistics, Wightman & Parrish stands out as a leader, redefining what sustainable hygiene supply can look like.

Their environmental actions are wide-reaching; solar panels now power the company’s warehouses, with 134,078 kWh of solar energy produced in 2024 alone. A growing portion of their delivery fleet is fully electric, and Wightman & Parrish will soon be working with ClimatePartner to measure, reduce, and offset its carbon emissions more comprehensively.

Supporting customers on their own sustainability journeys is another core focus for the company. Wightman & Parrish offer super-concentrated products that reduce packaging waste, provide a plastic collection service, and conduct bespoke analysis on customers’ orders and usage to advise on the best low-impact options.

As Nicholas explains: “Aligning with our customers’ sustainability goals is of paramount importance to us, and our ongoing objective is to support them in choosing products that maximise efficiency and cut waste. We recognise that there is still much more to do, and we remain committed to this journey – for our customers, our community, and the planet.”

As the hygiene industry looks toward a greener future, Wightman & Parrish continues to lead by example, not just changing how they do business but helping others do the same.