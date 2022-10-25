A brand-new sustainable fashion boutique has opened its doors in Chichester.

‘Jewell in the Vale’ has been welcomed to Draper’s Yard in The Hornet and is open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

Artist and owner Natalie Jewell, said the shop is ‘all about creativity and sustainability’.

Natalie hand carves linocuts and prints onto pre-loved clothing and has an ever-growing assortment of garments to make fashion ‘fun and affordable’

Natalie Jewell at the boutique in Draper's Yard

Natalie said: “The need to upcycle and re-use what we already own has never been more important. The mainstream fashion industry is the second largest consumer of water and is also responsible for 8-10 per cent of all carbon emissions, consuming more energy than the shipping and aviation industries combined.

“People still want to set new trends; what if the new trend was to never buy new again? It’s time to adapt what we already own, it’s time to be creative!”