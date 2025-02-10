Sustainable waste specialist wins contract with Southern Water

Innovative waste management company, Envirovue, is celebrating after being appointed by one of the UK’s largest water utility companies, Southern Water, to support the waterway management across more than 400 sites.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest win for the waste specialist will see its team work with Southern Water, which is responsible for the public wastewater collection and treatment for more than 4.7 million wastewater customers.

The partnership will see the specialists support the effective management of waste streams across more than 365 waste water treatment works and 89 water treatment sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Envirovue was selected as part of the £550m framework due to its extensive expertise in managing hazardous and specialist waste streams, fantastic in-house innovative technology and sustainability-first approach. Southern Water’s Head of Contractor Service Delivery, Mike Chapman said: “We are delighted to have appointed Envirovue as our specialist waste partner.

User (UGC) Submitted

“This strategic framework agreement will play a vital role in supporting our business and operational demands and achieve enhanced resilience throughout the next Asset Management Period (AMP8).”

Envirovue works across multiple sectors implementing sustainable waste management practices, helping businesses achieve 100 percent waste management carbon neutrality. Speaking about the appointment, Dan Redfern, Director at Envirovue, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Southern Water to drive cost effective, sustainable waste practices across the region. Our team has worked extensively for two years to secure this contract and we’re delighted to be the supplier of choice.

“Through a combination of advanced data insights, waste restructuring and route optimisation, we’re expecting to see Southern Water lead the way in environmental performance."

Envirovue manages waste in smarter ways, saving its customers time and money whilst reducing their environmental impact. To find out more, please visit: www.envirovue.io