A ‘Give Mass’ tree has been set up in Horsham town centre to help gift wonderful presents and raise funds for a Sussex hospice for children and young people.

The tree, in support of the charity Chestnut Tree House, is in Swan Walk Shopping Centre and will be in place until Christmas Eve.

All you have to do to give your support is select a tag from the giving tree, purchase a present and drop off the chosen gift (unwrapped) at the drop-off box on the mosaic.

You can also tap the heart to donate directly to the hospice.

Sidney the squirrel at Swan Walk Shopping Centre's Give Mass Tree for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

All gifts must be new and in their original packaging.

The Give-mass Tree donation box will also be open until December 19 for a present drop.

Swan Walk’s website says: “Help give Chestnut Tree House the chance to give the children they work with and their siblings and guardians an extra special Christmas.”

Meanwhile gift wrapping Saturdays start from tomorrow (November 26) until December 17 from 10am-3pm, plus Monday December 19 to Friday December 23 from 10am 3pm and Saturday December 24 from 10am-1pm.

Bring your gift to Chestnut Tree House’s gift wrapping station and they’ll wrap it for you, for a small donation.

