Sweet success: Baking Business Guide hits bestseller list

Hailsham business owner Annie Bennett has launched a new book aimed at helping bakers start and grow a successful home baking business, and within just 12 hours of its release, it soared to the number one spot in Amazon’s Home-Based Business category.

Annie started her own baking business, Leading Lady Cakes back in 2014, and developed a specialism in wedding cakes.

During the pandemic, Annie decided to share her expertise, and started an online group, which now has over 16,000 members. She now has a paid membership and runs regular training sessions.

‘I started teaching bakers how to run a business in 2020, when the pandemic shut down my income from wedding cakes.’ says Annie, 58, ‘It’s been a lot of hard work, but I absolutely love what I do.’

Annie Bennett with her number one best selling book.

‘I love to help people start their own business. I spent years in a career that made me very stressed, and I’m passionate about showing people that they don’t have to be unhappy to earn an income. And it is possible to earn a decent living from baking, you just have to know how to do it properly.’

Last year, Annie had to close her wedding cake business due to ill health, but she has built her training business, The Home Baking Business Academy.

In her book, The Home Baking Business Bible, Annie shares the knowledge and expertise she has gained over the years since starting her own business.

‘Starting a baking business is really exciting, but most bakers admit they don’t have a clue when it comes to running one… their skills lie with making and decorating cakes, so my job is to show them how to get their business set up and to make a decent profit.’

Annie’s new book shows a baker how to take the leap, from registering with the council and having a hygiene inspection, to building a customer base.

‘The one thing that many bakers find hard is pricing their cakes, so I’ve dedicated a whole chapter in the book to that.’ says Annie. ‘It’s really important to take the guess work out of the equation, sit down and do the sums. I go through that step by step in the book.’

The book launched on Tuesday 1st July, and by the end of that day was top of the home based business chart, and number 2 in the self employment category.

‘The feedback I’ve had about the book has been amazing,’ says Annie. ‘I’ve had a challenging year, but having a number one best seller really is the cherry on top of the cake!’

Find out more about Annie’s training business, and her new book, at anniebennett.co.uk