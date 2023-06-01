Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
A red and white polka dot frontA red and white polka dot front
A red and white polka dot front

Take a look around this quirky terraced home in Bognor Regis

Take a virtual tour of this Bognor Regis home with a kooky terraced front in Merchant Street.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Pictures from estate agents Yopa show off the attractive terraced period house tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and just short walk from the town centre, railway station and the seafront.

Original features at the property include fireplaces and a family room which opens onto a south-facing garden.

Here’s a quick glimpse into what this quirky gem has to offer:

A spacious bedroom at the top of the house

1. 1033dd39cfe40d0b2ecc7704939bc05fa6ace952_thmb_lg.jpg

A spacious bedroom at the top of the house Photo: Yopa

A full fitted kitchen

2. eda4861eb68667d18c176067cae770c5729adbc2_thmb_lg.jpg

A full fitted kitchen Photo: Yopa

Stone slabs cover the garden area

3. a7016467cebaaacef44055e3663c834f44850977_thmb_lg.jpg

Stone slabs cover the garden area Photo: Yopa

A bathroom

4. 0d4fb838cd0b2f6820ef2d20e5ed30e9276aa895_thmb_lg.jpg

A bathroom Photo: Yopa

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Bognor Regis