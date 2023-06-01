Take a look around this quirky terraced home in Bognor Regis
Take a virtual tour of this Bognor Regis home with a kooky terraced front in Merchant Street.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:41 BST
Pictures from estate agents Yopa show off the attractive terraced period house tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and just short walk from the town centre, railway station and the seafront.
Original features at the property include fireplaces and a family room which opens onto a south-facing garden.
Here’s a quick glimpse into what this quirky gem has to offer:
