Take a look inside Eastbourne's all-new Smyths Toys Superstore

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:02 GMT
Take a look inside the all-new Smyths Toys Superstore in Eastbourne.

The toy store opened in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park on Thursday (October 17).

The much-loved brand celebrated its new store by offering free face painting and candy floss.

There were also appearances from children’s favourite characters – Chase from Paw Patrol, Freya from Sylvanian Families and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Michelangelo.

A Smyths spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne store will offer the latest and greatest toys, outdoor toys, software games and The Baby Room for all your baby needs.

"Smyths Toys Superstores also offers click and collect within two hours, limited time free parking and free home delivery for orders over £20.

“Smyths Toys looks forward to seeing you there!”

