Take a look inside Eastbourne's new bar, restaurant and café on the seafront

Formerly known as the Pavilion Cafe, the premises changed its name after being taken over by the Eastbourne publican Shoes Simes — owner of the Dewdrop Inn, The Eagle, and The Rainbow — in August 2022.

The restaurant and café was built as part of a regeneration project of the pavilion building as well as the surrounding Redoubt Gardens into one project.

Glass house will offer brunch, which includes sweet and savoury toast, a range of eggs benedict's as well as vegan and traditional breakfasts, from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dinner, which includes a variety of small plates as well as large main meals such as Grilled Hake and Porcini Ragu, will be served from 5pm to 9pm, seven days a week.

