Accessorize, which sells jewellery and other accessories, has opened in The Beacon.

A spokesperson for Accessorize said: “From trend-led jewellery to fashion-forward bags, and hand-embellished beachwear to elevated everyday essentials, our love of design, craft and colour is infused into everything we create.

"With stores in over 50 markets across the world, we've become a global destination for all things accessories - and we are so excited to see you in Eastbo urne.”

The brand was previously a feature of the high street, before closing permanently in 2021.

Accessorize is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, according to its website.

Take a look inside the shop below.

1 . Take a look inside new Accessorize store in Eastbourne The shopfront Photo: Staff

2 . Take a look inside new Accessorize store in Eastbourne Inside the store Photo: Staff

3 . Take a look inside new Accessorize store in Eastbourne Inside the store Photo: Staff