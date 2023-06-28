Novecento Italian Bistro, in Cooden Sea Road, is set to open its doors to its first customers at 10am.

The new business is owned by Davide Fragiello and Lucia Giovanditto.

The bistro is at the site of the former Little common Village cafe, which closed last November.

Novecento Italian Bistro in Little Common is opening for the first time on June 28 from 10am. L-R: Owners Davide Fragiello and Lucia Giovanditto.

Davide said the food cooked there is ‘fresh, authentic Italian food that's cooked with real passion’.

The bistro’s menu includes breakfast/lunch items, as well as a selection of fresh pizza. Many items can be modified so that they are vegetarian, vegan or gluten free.

The new business is open on Wednesday to Saturday inclusive from 10am to 3pm, then from 5pm to 10pm. On Sunday it is open from 10am to 3pm.

Novecento Italian Bistro is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

