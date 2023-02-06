A new tattoo shop has opened in Hastings town centre.

Old Scratch Tattoo, based in Queen’s Arcade, specialises in traditional, old school, Japanese, illustrative and colour tattoos, owners said.

The owners, brothers Logan and Jay McGrath, say that they were ‘proud to contribute to making Hastings a tattoo destination’.

Logan, the lead artist, said: “We opened at the end of January and really appreciate the support we’ve received since starting our journey and are looking forward to the future.”

The interest, he said, has been so great that the brothers are already making arrangements to host guest artists.

Speaking about the shop premises, business manager Jay said: “We are very happy to be a part of the arcade community of local businesses. We’ve grown up in Hastings and love the historical significance that Queens Arcade has to the town.”

He said recent customers have admired the ‘aesthetic’ and ‘vibe’ of the shop.

Logan said the shop will sell tattoo-related merchandise, including t-shirts and prints. The brothers have also partnered with their arcade neighbour Natural Skin Care Deli to offer an aftercare package.

For bookings and enquiries, the Old Scratch team can be reached by email at [email protected] They can also be contacted by phone: 07940 223520, or by sending a direct message to their Instagram.

A selection of original designs can be viewed on their Instagram @old_scratch_tattoo.

Old Scratch Tattoo currently has a temporary vacancy for a licensed piercer. Anyone interested in this role should contact the Old Scratch team.

