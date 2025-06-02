Take a look inside new White Stuff store in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 16:23 BST
Take a look inside new store White Stuff which has just opened its doors in an Eastbourne shopping centre.

White Stuff opened in The Beacon on Thursday , May 29, serving up complimentary prosecco and ice cream to shoppers.

The clothing brand said the new store has created eight new jobs in the area and is the ‘third of several planned openings for White Stuff in 2025’.

The store is currently running a sale. Signs inside read ‘20% off almost everything’.

Take a look inside the store to see what’s on offer.

White Stuff staff

White Stuff staff Photo: Staff

Inside the store

Inside the store Photo: Staff

Inside the store

Inside the store Photo: Staff

Inside the store

Inside the store Photo: Staff

