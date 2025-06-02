White Stuff opened in The Beacon on Thursday , May 29, serving up complimentary prosecco and ice cream to shoppers.

The clothing brand said the new store has created eight new jobs in the area and is the ‘third of several planned openings for White Stuff in 2025’.

The store is currently running a sale. Signs inside read ‘20% off almost everything’.

Take a look inside the store to see what’s on offer.

1 . Take a look inside new White Stuff store in Eastbourne White Stuff staff Photo: Staff

2 . Take a look inside new White Stuff store in Eastbourne Inside the store Photo: Staff

3 . Take a look inside new White Stuff store in Eastbourne Inside the store Photo: Staff