To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers in store will receive free wings.

Home to a bustling young population, Crawley is the perfect addition to Wingstop UK’s growing portfolio of restaurants.

The site, located in Crawley Leisure Park on London Road, will bring 70 jobs to the local area and host 100 covers, as well as the usual unparalleled flavour experience, vibrant interiors, exceptional service and curated playlists.

The opening comes hot off the heels of Wingstop’s 50th site milestone in the UK, as it continues to build on its rapidly expanding portfolio since launching in 2018.

Wingstop UK aims to open a further five stores this year in Ealing, Manchester, Lakeside, Whitechapel and Walthamstow, with ambitions to reach up to 200 sites within the next five years.

Chris Sherriff, co-CEO of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We’re excited to be opening in Crawley on Monday, bringing our iconic flavours to Sussex locals for the first time.

“Earlier this week we celebrated our 50 site milestone in the UK, a significant moment for the brand, and there is huge momentum for further growth.

“Thanks to the teams for their hard work towards opening here – we are looking forward to making a home in Crawley.”

