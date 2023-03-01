Edit Account-Sign Out
Take a look inside this new East Sussex florist shop

A new shop has opened in an East Sussex town, specialising in flowers for all occasions.

By Richard Gladstone
2 minutes ago

The Joy of Flowers, in Battle’s High Street, opened its doors to customers last Thursday (February 23).

The shop, opposite Battle Abbey, is run by Jody and Louise Gill with their father Patrick.

Louise said: “We are passionate about what we do and are here to cater for all of your needs for every occasion.”

New florist The Joy Of Flowers in Battle High Street, East Sussex. Jody and Louise Gill with their father Patrick.
The shop’s name was dreamt up in tribute to their grandmother, who died recently.

The owners said they have been in the floristry business for 27 years.

Their new store also stocks balloons, balloon stacks and personalised items.

Louise added: “Also exclusive to The Joy of Flowers are Beat-it Bouquets. Whether you’re buying for a fighter or a survivor, pick your awareness ribbon and we will do the rest. For every Beat-it Bouquet purchased we donate £1 to charity.”

New florist The Joy Of Flowers in Battle High Street, East Sussex. L-R: Jody and Louise Gill.
New florist The Joy Of Flowers in Battle High Street, East Sussex.
