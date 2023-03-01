The Joy of Flowers, in Battle’s High Street, opened its doors to customers last Thursday (February 23).
The shop, opposite Battle Abbey, is run by Jody and Louise Gill with their father Patrick.
Louise said: “We are passionate about what we do and are here to cater for all of your needs for every occasion.”
The shop’s name was dreamt up in tribute to their grandmother, who died recently.
The owners said they have been in the floristry business for 27 years.
Their new store also stocks balloons, balloon stacks and personalised items.
Louise added: “Also exclusive to The Joy of Flowers are Beat-it Bouquets. Whether you’re buying for a fighter or a survivor, pick your awareness ribbon and we will do the rest. For every Beat-it Bouquet purchased we donate £1 to charity.”