Takeaway pizza restaurant approved for Chichester street

Plans to turn a city centre betting shop into a takeaway pizzeria have been given the green light.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:18 pm

The former William Hill shop in Crane Street is set to become a pizza parlour after Chichester District Council’s planning committee approved the plans on Monday, August 22.

According to the planning application (22/00989/PLD) about 26 seats will be available inside the shop as the businesses prepares to offer a dine-in service as well as takeaway.

Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee gave no objection to the plans.

Crane Street

The restaurant could be one of a number of new venues that have opened or are planning to open in the city.

Last month, Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manco confirmed it would be opening a restaurant in the former Russel and Bromley site in South Street later this year.

In late June this year The Ivy opened its doors in East Street in the city.

