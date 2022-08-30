Takeaway pizza restaurant approved for Chichester street
Plans to turn a city centre betting shop into a takeaway pizzeria have been given the green light.
The former William Hill shop in Crane Street is set to become a pizza parlour after Chichester District Council’s planning committee approved the plans on Monday, August 22.
According to the planning application (22/00989/PLD) about 26 seats will be available inside the shop as the businesses prepares to offer a dine-in service as well as takeaway.
Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee gave no objection to the plans.
The restaurant could be one of a number of new venues that have opened or are planning to open in the city.
Last month, Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manco confirmed it would be opening a restaurant in the former Russel and Bromley site in South Street later this year.
In late June this year The Ivy opened its doors in East Street in the city.