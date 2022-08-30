Takeaway pizza restaurant approved for Chichester street

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former William Hill shop in Crane Street is set to become a pizza parlour after Chichester District Council’s planning committee approved the plans on Monday, August 22.

According to the planning application (22/00989/PLD) about 26 seats will be available inside the shop as the businesses prepares to offer a dine-in service as well as takeaway.

Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee gave no objection to the plans.

Crane Street

The restaurant could be one of a number of new venues that have opened or are planning to open in the city.

Last month, Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manco confirmed it would be opening a restaurant in the former Russel and Bromley site in South Street later this year.