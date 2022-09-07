Tasting sessions get Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival off to a great start

A sampling session during the History of the Pubs & Breweries of Steyning walk led by Janet Pennington, centre

Raise your Spirits gave people a taste of local gins, vodkas and brandies at market stalls hosted by Ditchling Gins, G&H Spirits, Slake Spirits and Spirit of the Downs.

The tasting theme continued in High Street, with The Sussex Grocer hosting a session with Bolney Wine and Raft showcasing Cocoa Loco and JaJu Coffee Beans.

Reina Alston, chairman of the festival committee, said: "To complete the celebratory start to the festival, Saturday also saw the Summer BBQ Party at The Old Tollgate in Bramber. The sun shone, the food and drink was first class and all enjoyed a happy time.

Raise your Spirits tastings at Steyning Farmers Market. Picture: Maggie Clews

"On Sunday, Janet Pennington was in evidence with her ever-popular History of the Pubs & Breweries of Steyning walk, this year with the added bonus of a stop-off midway to sample Slake Gins and Riverside Brewery beer. Perfect!

"Also, over in Ashurst, the Daylands Farm Walk was in action. All in all a fabulous weekend."