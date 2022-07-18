Taylor Wimpey site manager recognised with top industry award

Luke Williams, Site Manager at the Taylor Wimpey’s Hazel Rise development in Crawley Down

Out of more than 8,000 Site Managers from around the UK, Luke is one of 443 who have been recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

For over 40 years, Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been highly regarded in the house-building industry. Awards are presented following a rigorous judging process by NHBC inspectors and Luke’s win gives homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Hazel Rise are of the highest quality.

Luke Williams said: “I’m delighted to have won a Pride in the Job award. It’s an honour not just for me, but for the whole team at Hazel Rise. They all work incredibly hard and take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the best possible standards.”

Leon McGinty, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of Luke and the team at Hazel Rise.”

Steve Wood, NHBC Chief Executive, said: “For more than 40 years, Pride in the Job has been an important part of our work to help drive construction quality. Winning site managers tell us that it inspires them to give a little extra and to strive harder for ever-higher standards in house building.

“At NHBC we believe that the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their site team has the greatest influence on the quality of the finished home. By promoting friendly rivalry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence, Pride in the Job supports the delivery of homes of the highest quality.

“Congratulations to all the Pride in the Job 2022 Quality Award winners. They are an inspiration to us all and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of Site Managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. For further information visit https://www.nhbc.co.uk/awards-and-events/pride-in-the-job/2022-awards

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance