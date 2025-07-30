Teeing up for charity…The Peter Cooper Motor Group’s Annual Golf Day raises record £27,000 for local charities at Goodwood Golf Course

The Peter Cooper Motor Group’s much-anticipated Annual Foundation Golf Day has once again delivered a resounding success, raising a record-breaking £27,000 for local charities and community groups. Held at the prestigious Goodwood Golf Club, the event brings the group’s total charitable contributions through this event to an impressive £275,000 over the past 11 years.

More than 100 players, including employees, customers, and partners, took to the Downs Course for a classic four-ball shotgun tournament, enjoying a day of sport, camaraderie, and community giving. Attendees also took part in engaging challenges such as nearest the pin, longest drive, a ‘scrap car challenge’, and a high-stakes hole-in-one competition where one lucky shot could win a brand-new car.

A lively charity auction concluded the event, significantly boosting the day’s fundraising total.

“We had a brilliant day at Goodwood, and I’m thrilled to let you know that together we raised an amazing £27,000 – our highest total yet,” said Darren Cooper, Managing Director of Peter Cooper Motor Group.

The funds raised will support a wide range of Hampshire and West Sussex based charities and community initiatives, distributed via the Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation, which was established in 2021 to mark the company’s 40th anniversary and to formalise its longstanding commitment to giving back.

Darren Cooper continued: “Reaching the £275,000 milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the generosity and spirit of our great community of friends and customers.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years, from our dedicated staff to our valued clients and partners. Together, we are helping to improve lives across the region, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of giving.”

The Foundation was created in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, recognising the increased pressures on charitable organisations. Since its inception, it has gone on to support a diverse range of causes, reflecting Peter Cooper Motor Group’s core value of community first.

“Now, more than ever, charities need our support,” added Darren. “We’re committed to continuing our efforts to make a real and lasting impact in the communities we serve.