Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The tenants of an award winning pub in Eastbourne have celebrated after securing the freehold of the inn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleurets, a Leisure Property Specialist company, have announced the completion of the Pilot Inn in Meads.

In an off-market deal, Fleurets acquired the freehold interest of the property on behalf of the tenants, Lisa Carter and Simon Jewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa and Simon, who have been tenants of the pub for 13 years, said that securing the freehold was a ‘dream come true’.

Lisa Carter and Simon Jewell, the tenants of The Pilot Inn in Meads have celebrated after securing the freehold of the inn. Picture: The Pilot Inn

They said: "After thirteen wonderful years as tenants, we are thrilled to take the next step in our journey as the proud owners of the Pilot Inn.

"Securing the freehold is a dream come true, and we were delighted to work with the team at Fleurets to make it happen.

"This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for us, and we look forward to building on the Inn's reputation as a welcoming and friendly local for the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Earee, divisional director at Fleurets South, who oversaw the transaction, said: "We are delighted to have assisted Simon and Lisa in securing the freehold of the Pilot Inn.

"It’s always rewarding to support longstanding tenants in realising their dream of ownership, especially for such a well-regarded pub.

"I look forward to seeing how they continue to enhance the Pilot Inn's legacy as both a treasured local pub and a destination of choice."

The Pilot Inn has won multiple awards, including being a runner-up in the Pub of the Year poll in 2015 and receiving a Travellers' Choice award in 2024.