Tesco Superstore in Bognor Regis re-opens after floods lead to two week closure

A Tesco Superstore in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis reopened yesterday (March 14), following a closure which lasted over two weeks.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
A spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed the reopening earlier today, and made clear that the pharmacy and petrol filling station have also re-opened.

Although the store is back in operation, the car park remains partially closed to customers, and home delivery orders are currently unavailable.

Customers should also note that Tesco staff are still working to update the information on their Store Locator service, but have promised this should be amended soon.

Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

The reopening comes after the superstore was closed on February 26 due to issues caused by flooding. At the time, the store had only been open for several days before issues, having closed a few days prior, also due to flooding.

A spokesperson for Tesco reassured residents that fresh food which would have been sold via the superstore was either donated to local charities or sold via other, nearby Tesco branches.