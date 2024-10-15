Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2024, Let’s Do Business Group brought back the 1066 Business Awards to celebrate 30 years of providing business support and training to start-ups and SMEs across the Southeast and East of England.

The afternoon, which took place at the stunning Bannatyne’s Hotel in Hastings back in June, shone a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of businesses across the Hastings & Rother area, recognising entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and community engagement.

This year, with plans to be bigger and better, the 1066 Business Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place on Thursday 5th June 2025, from 12pm to 3pm. The headline sponsor for next year’s awards is FreshOnline, who are also sponsoring one of the new award categories

The awards will feature a range of categories designed to recognise the achievements of all the different types of business that operate in our area. From groundbreaking startups to celebrating established enterprises that have achieved remarkable growth, the awards seek to applaud the diverse talents and contributions of the local business community.

Categories for the awards include:

(NEW for 2025) Business of the Year – Sponsored by FreshOnline

Recognising a company that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and impact within its industry and community.

Best New Business

Celebrating entrepreneurial brilliance and innovation among startups less than two years old.

Lone Ranger

Recognising the resilience and determination of self-employed individuals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who blaze their own trails.

(NEW for 2025) Growth Champion – Sponsored by AAK BD Foods

A tribute to enterprises that exemplify exceptional expansion, sustained success, and remarkable scalability.

Community Spirit – Sponsored by Lightning Fibre

Honouring individuals and organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.

New Directions

Recognising businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.

People First

Celebrating employers who prioritise the wellbeing and professional growth of their workforce.

Future Leader

Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

Extra Mile – Sponsored by Only Lifts

Honouring businesses that deliver unparalleled service excellence and set the standard for customer satisfaction.

Free to enter, the awards submissions officially opened on Monday 14th October 2024 and close at midnight on Monday 3rd March 2025!

For more information about the 1066 Business Awards, sponsorship opportunities, or to nominate a deserving business or individual, please visit https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards or contact [email protected]