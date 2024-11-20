The Autumn Budget 2024: Is it time for a U-turn on your financial planning?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting to plan for your financial future, the changes announced in the Autumn Budget 2024 mean it’s time to reevaluate your financial strategy. James Turner, a Sussex-based Financial Planner at Amanda Redman Financial Planning, explores top tips to get your financial strategy back on track.

Capital Gains Tax: A steep climb for investors

One of the most significant changes was the immediate increase in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rates. Basic rate taxpayers now face an 18% rate, up from 10%, while higher and additional rate taxpayers have a rate increase to 24% from 20%.

This jump underscores just how important it is to have tax-efficient investment vehicles in place, such as Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) and pensions, as these allow your investments to grow free from CGT.

What to consider for property and business owners

The 3% to 5% increase in Stamp Duty Land Tax on second homes impacts anyone considering property as an investment. This immediate change also has a direct impact on buy-to-let investors and anyone with an eye on that dream holiday home.

For business owners, the rise in employer National Insurance contributions to 15% from April 2025, coupled with the lower £5,000 threshold, will mean an increase in employment costs. While the smallest businesses are protected, this change could influence hiring decisions and salary structures for many companies.

Pensions: A shift in death benefits

Perhaps the most substantial change here is the inclusion of inherited pensions in Inheritance Tax (IHT) from April 2027, which requires rethinking retirement income strategies.

Pension assets are now much more likely to be used before ISA and Unit Trust investments, reversing the approach of the past decade. This is an unpleasant reality for anyone who has spent their lifetime building up substantial pension investments.

Inheritance Tax: Frozen thresholds mean new challenges

The IHT threshold freeze until 2030 is a prime example of 'fiscal drag' – this is when inflation or income growth pushes taxpayers into higher tax brackets, resulting in them paying a larger portion of their income in taxes without an actual increase in tax rates.

While the threshold remains at £325,000 (or up to £500,000 for direct descendants inheriting a residence), rising asset values mean more estates are likely to be pulled into the IHT net.

For business owners, farmers, and landowners, things are now more complicated. The first £1 million of combined Business and Agricultural assets will remain IHT-free, but relief drops to 50% above this amount. This will have a big impact on succession planning for family businesses and farms.

Your financial next steps…

Review your investment strategy: With higher CGT rates, tax-efficient investing is more crucial than everReview your estate plan: The IHT changes, especially regarding pensions, may necessitate a complete overhaul of your wealth transfer plansReview your pension strategy: New IHT rules on pensions mean you might need to reconsider how you use your pension pot in retirement and within your estate planningReview any property investment plans: The increased stamp duty on second homes may reduce the appeal of property as an investmentGet professional advice: These changes are complex and far-reaching. Seeking guidance from a financial planner can help you navigate this new landscape effectively

Looking ahead

As we approach the implementation dates for various measures, staying informed and proactive in your financial planning is key.

Remember, financial planning is a personal journey, and what works for one individual may not suit another. In light of these changes, now is an excellent time to relook at your financial plans and ensure they still align with your goals in this new economic reality.

The value of an investment with St. James's Place may fall as well as rise. You may get back less than the amount invested. The levels and bases of taxation and reliefs from taxation can change at any time. Tax relief is dependent on individual circumstances