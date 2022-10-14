The Circular Space was launched by Over the Moon in the summer at its temporary home in Middle Road, Shoreham, and has proved popular with its creative members of all ages.

The move to the empty building behind Shoreham Police Station was always in the offing and now it has been confirmed.

Emily Phillips, director of the non-profit community arts organisation, said: "We are very happy to be finally moving The Circular Space into the premises we have been working for the past two years on getting access to.

Over the Moon director Emily Phillips outside the temporary home of The Circular Space in Shoreham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a council-owned building that had been sitting empty. It gives us lots of space, inside and outside, a town centre location and stability for a good few years. We are currently in the process of transitioning between premises."

Everything will run as usual at 10 Middle Road until Friday, October 21, then The Circular Space will be shut until Sunday, October 30, when it will reopen at the former St John Ambulance site. Access is via a footpath from Ham Road or the Tarmount Lane car park.

Volunteers have been busy getting the building ready and a Shoreham DIY SOS weekend took place on Saturday and Sunday, with tasks such as scraping, cleaning, painting and scrap sorting at the new premises.