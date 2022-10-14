The Circular Space: Community creative reuse hub takes over empty St John Ambulance building in Shoreham
The empty former St John Ambulance building in Shoreham is about to be filled, as it is being taken over by a community creative reuse hub.
The Circular Space was launched by Over the Moon in the summer at its temporary home in Middle Road, Shoreham, and has proved popular with its creative members of all ages.
The move to the empty building behind Shoreham Police Station was always in the offing and now it has been confirmed.
Emily Phillips, director of the non-profit community arts organisation, said: "We are very happy to be finally moving The Circular Space into the premises we have been working for the past two years on getting access to.
"It is a council-owned building that had been sitting empty. It gives us lots of space, inside and outside, a town centre location and stability for a good few years. We are currently in the process of transitioning between premises."
Everything will run as usual at 10 Middle Road until Friday, October 21, then The Circular Space will be shut until Sunday, October 30, when it will reopen at the former St John Ambulance site. Access is via a footpath from Ham Road or the Tarmount Lane car park.
Volunteers have been busy getting the building ready and a Shoreham DIY SOS weekend took place on Saturday and Sunday, with tasks such as scraping, cleaning, painting and scrap sorting at the new premises.
The Circular Space combines The Scrap Space, The Activity Space and The Garden Space. The 2022 Big Draw Festival is taking place during the launch weekend, with free drop-in drawing sessions at The Shoreham Centre on Saturday, October 29, from 2pm to 4pm, and at The Circular Space, off Ham Road, on Sunday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm, for all ages.