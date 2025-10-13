The Cotswold Company set to open its first retail park showroom in Chichester

Furniture and homeware brand The Cotswold Company has announced it will be launching its first retail park showroom in Chichester.

The company, which describes itself as a ‘digitally-led premium handcrafted furniture and homeware brand’, is taking the place of Hobbycraft at Unit 2, Portfield Retail Park, Portfield Way in Chichester, in mid-December.

The new showroom, which will be the brand’s 14th, will create eight local jobs, the company said.

Founded in 1996 in the heart of the Cotswolds, The Cotswold Company sells ‘thoughtfully designed, carefully crafted premium furniture and accessories through a digital-led omni-channel model,” a press release said.

The Cotswold Company is due to take over the Hobbycraft site. Photo: GoogleMaps

"Working in tandem with specialist manufacturers and employing traditional woodworking techniques, all products are built to last.

“The new showroom is major evolution of the brand’s original outlet into a fully-fledged, 10,000 sq. ft immersive retail experience. Set to be one of the largest and most inspiring destinations in The Cotswold Company’s portfolio, the new showroom will showcase the brand’s most extensive range of best-selling collections, including Chester, Inglesham, Elkstone Oak and Camille. It will also feature the company’s largest ever selection of upholstery, supported by a fully integrated Upholstery Hub offering full-length fabric options, consultation space and take-home swatches.”

Following a successful online roll-out, the Chichester showroom will allow customers to buy the brand’s new ready-made curtain range in-store for the first time.

Chichester marks the fourth showroom opening of 2025, following the recent launch of its Knutsford location, which continues to trade ahead of expectations. The Cotswold Company anticipates opening at least one more showroom by the financial year end. This will support the Group’s ambitions to become one of the UK’s premium furniture and homeware brands.

Ralph Tucker, chief executive officer at the Cotswold Company, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our momentum with the opening of our new retail park showroom in Chichester. This is a key milestone for the brand as we expand our footprint in the South East and across the UK, while introducing a more immersive format that showcases a greater breadth of our product range, including our new ready-made curtain collection.

“Our showrooms are a vital part of our growth strategy. Chichester marks our fourth opening this year, and with plans to add at least one more before the end of the financial year, we’re continuing to build real momentum as we work towards becoming the UK’s leading premium furniture and homeware brand.”

Hobbycraft at Chichester was one of several branches of the national hobby-shop chain announced in August to be closingas owners look to scale back the operation and cut down on costs.

The arts and crafts shop is a source of paints, yarns, beads and baking supplies for customers all over the UK, and owners say the closures are a ‘last resort’ to help secure the future of the business.