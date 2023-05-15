​​The Flower Shop in Littlehampton announces return of its popular workshops post-Covid

​​The Flower Shop in Littlehampton has announced the return of its popular workshops post-Covid – the first since spring 2019.

Dates are being finalised but the workshops will be spread across June, July and August.

Owner Michelle Bly said: "We are really excited to be able share our passion for flowers with you all again at our workshops, although it's going to be a bit different.

"If you had paid for our last spring workshop in 2019 then we will carry that payment over, or if you are unable to join us please call in for a refund."

Michelle Bly, owner of The Flower Shop in Littlehampton. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190006-6

The workshops will be run from The Flower Shop, in True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, with intimate groups of eight each evening.

There will be more flexibility of flower choice and various price points for different evenings.

There will be seating but you will need to stand to create your arrangement due to the height of the work benches in the shop.

Homemade cakes and refreshments will be provided.

Michelle said: "You will have a real Flower Shop experience! Please let me know if you think you will be interested in coming to give us an idea on demand."

The team at The Flower Shop really enjoys putting on the workshops and traditionally, they are sold out before they get a chance to advertise them.

The shop is currently increasing its range of bedding plants, which will be sold in small strips – perfect for those who have only a few small pots.

Michelle said: "The colourful bedding plants are popular with pollinators. I will be looking out for other plants that are good for pollinators as they become available. Another reason to just have a small pot or area in your garden to help with the wildlife."

