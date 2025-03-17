The Goodwood Hotel welcomes all the family for a fun-filled Easter break

Embodying everything we know, love and trust about British hospitality, The Goodwood Hotel, perched on the outskirts of the South Downs National Park, is the perfect place to spend an Easter getaway with all the family.

With a range of activities designed for little adventurers, along with indulgent relaxation options for parents, there is something to answer guests’ every whim.

In keeping with Goodwood's famous sporting passions, The Goodwood Hotel will be running a slew of fun-filled kids’ activities over the Easter holidays, making it the ideal spot for a countryside staycation with the children.

Running from Saturday 5 April, activities include crafting workshops, sports and adventure programmes, farmyard fun, and Easter themed entertainment. The range of activities are sure to ignite their imaginations throughout their stay.

Chillie London UpCycling Kids Workshop

Inspired by Goodwood Revival’s Revive & Thrive ethos – inspiring creative ways to rethink, repair and re-wear – The Goodwood Hotel will host three special craft workshops with experts from the Goodwood Revival community focusing on sustainability. Notting Hill vintage store, Chillie London, will encourage children to embrace and upcycle vintage clothing, whilst Lydia Finney will teach a simple block printing technique to create a charming Easter egg bag. Elsewhere in the programme, children can learn to build a bug hotel, Build a Bug Hotel workshop, and learn more about wildlife conversation.

There will also be a range of Sport & Adventure activities, inspired by Goodwood's sporting passions. Remote Control Car Time Trials will allow children to experience the thrill of racing with an exciting remote control car time-trial challenge, inspired by Goodwood’s iconic Festival of Speed. Budding golfers will love the Little Golfers programme, a fun, interactive golf session at Goodwood’s Short Game course, The Copse, led by PGA professionals. Kwik Cricket promises a fun net session and a lively team game session amongst the hallowed grounds of where some of the earliest rules of the game were recorded, while Horse Riding will be sure to kindle memories to last a lifetime, inspired by the glorious sporting heritage of Goodwood’s iconic Racecourse. To top it all off, Goodwood Sports Day will see children formed into House Teams and compete for the coveted House Cup, inspired by Goodwood's iconic Members Meeting.

Farm & Outdoor Fun activities have taken its inspiration from the surrounding 11,000 acres of stunning West Sussex countryside. Fun on the Farm will allow children to get up close with Goodwood’s friendly farm animals and learn about life on a working estate, while Den Building in woods close to the Hotel and a Easter-inspired open-air screening of the Peter Rabbit Movie on the lawn guarantees wholesome family bonding while celebrating the great outdoors, in luxury. From kid-inspired spa treatments and themed messy play creations to splashing around in the pool, as well as cookery classes where kids can make their own Easter Chocolate Bars, the possibilities really are endless. To top it all off, the Easter Party with be brimming with games, music and plenty of Easter themed fun.

Children will also love the delicious food on offer across the Hotel and wider Goodwood Estate. There's something for all the family including Little Farmers' Teatime at Farmer, Butcher, Chef, where young guests are treated like Dukes and Duchesses.

Drone activities at Goodwood

Easter Weekend Stays are available from £250 a night, with mid-week stays from £160 per night, or £175 inclusive of a Family Activity Pass. Kids’ activities can be booked separately throughout the Easter weekend.

Midweek Easter Stays (Sunday – Thursday, available: 6–9 April & 14–17 April)

· Bed & Breakfast Rate – From £160 per night

Children's activities at Goodwood

· Bed & Breakfast + Family Activity Pass – From £175 per night

Families booking the Family Activity Pass rate will enjoy Kids Day Activity Passes, granting priority access to a range of fun-filled Easter activities for an inclusive price just £15 per day (max. two children per booking, subject to availability).

Those booking without the Family Activity Pass can still enjoy the sessions on offer throughout their stay, bookable separately for up to £10 per activity.

Easter Weekend Stays (Friday 18 – Monday 21 April)

For those looking to enjoy the full Easter weekend, stays are available from £250 per night (bed & breakfast). Please note that kids’ activities will be booked separately throughout the Easter weekend.

To find out more about Easter Family Stays at The Goodwood Hotel, visit the website

The Revive & Thrive Craft Workshops are open to both Hotel guests and non-residents for a cost of £25 per activity on Saturday 5 and 12 April 2025. These sessions can be booked via the Goodwood website.

About The Goodwood Hotel

Set in the spectacular 11,000-acre Goodwood Estate, The Goodwood Hotel offers seasonal dining, stylish rooms and Goodwood heritage, serviced with welcoming, intuitive manners.

Guests can enjoy complimentary use of the Health Club, with an indoor swimming pool, treatment rooms, sauna, steam room, gymnasium, fitness studio and tennis courts, as well as golf on two championship courses. Hotel guests are also welcome to use The Kennels, Goodwood’s member club house during their hotel stay. www.goodwood.com/hotel