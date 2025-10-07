The Great Sussex Way wins digital marketing award!

Putting West Sussex on the map among destinations across Europe and the Middle East, The Great Sussex Way is delighted to announce that the team has won a prestigious award for Digital Marketing Mastery at the Simpleview EMEA Summit Client Awards!

The Great Sussex Way (www.thegreatsussexway.org) is the Destination Management Organisation dedicated to supporting West Sussex’s vital visitor economy by maximising footfall, dwell time and spend in Chichester District. The organisation supports nearly one thousand businesses by increasing their visibility through its inspirational top-ten blogs, itineraries, family-friendly activities and budget-friendly advice on things to do in the area.

A panel of external experts judged the awards, and commented: “The judges were particularly impressed with the execution of The Great Sussex Way campaign, and the solid approach to strategic digital destination marketing which followed tried and tested methods of content marketing and paid digital advertising. The campaign demonstrated strong growth and tangible results.”

The winners were announced live at the EMEA Summit awards, which were held on Brighton Pier on 1st October.

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way, receives the award for Digital Marketing Mastery

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way, says: “This is a great honour for our team at The Great Sussex Way, and recognition of the hard work that goes into supporting the businesses of Chichester District. Our in-house expertise and the breadth of our tailored content is key to driving potential visitors to our area.”