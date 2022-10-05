Former Worthing teacher Sally Harris took over the part 16th century, part Victorian, pub having never pulled a pint and added her own creative touches to the multi-roomed interior and a pretty garden under ivy-clad walls.

Winners were announced at an award ceremony in Manchester last night, hosted by comedian Russell Kane, and The Gun Inn was noted for its ‘decidedly quirky feel’ extending to ‘a busy events calendar with the team encouraged to come up with unusual ideas’.

Judges said: “Highlights are the pubs own music festival and a Hallowe’en fancy dress contest – for dogs. Add equally creative, freshly-cooked, food, Spanish and French themed evenings and Ringwood ales on the pumps and you have a pub that’s delightfully, distinctively, different.”

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith at The Gun Inn in Findon to congratulate landlady Sally Harris on being nominated in the Great British Pub Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of pubs from across Great Britain entered the 2022 Great British Pub Awards and were put through two rigorous rounds of judging from industry professionals to determine the very best in the nation.

Sally was selected to attend the House of Commons in July to talk to MPs about running a pub in the current climate.

She said: "Over the past year, the pub has really been taken note of, with amazing food, friendly staff and our efforts to keep everyone's spirits up during lockdown via positivity. We also created New Day Coffee Club, a Covid-friendly coffee takeaway service focusing on mental health.

"We have worked hard over 10 years to keep our offer fresh for our guests, whether it is events, food or just being part of the community. This is great recognition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marston's tenant partner Sally Harris with her team at The Gun Inn in Findon

In the summer, The Gun was named Best Overall Pub of the Year 2022 and Best Entertainment Pub at Marston’s 2022 Pub of the Year Awards.

Sally, a tenant partner, said at the time: "It is amazing to win. I’m really proud of all the team here, we’ve worked so hard, and it feels great to have that work recognised by Marston’s. We were up against our peer group across the country, I know there some outstanding pubs, which makes this even more special.”

As a result, she took part in a networking event at Westminster, where she was aiming to focus on helping MPs understand the issues affecting pubs, with a view to making changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally explained: "We had such great support when it was lockdown but now we are emerging, all the prices are going up and you don't want to pass it all on to the customers by putting your prices up. I have been here 12 years and my electricity bill has doubled. If it carries on, I can't sustain the business."

Previously, Sally was teaching art at Worthing High School and lived across the road. Her ex-husband Lewis ran Pestle & Mortar in Portland Road, Worthing, and when he sold the business in 2010, they were looking for a new business with accommodation.

Sally said The Gun was ideal, as it had somewhere to house their four young children. Lewis became head chef and Sally handled front of house.

She said: "I had never even pulled a pint previously, having been a local school teacher. Over the past 12 years, we have seen so many changes, most notably my children growing up, a pandemic and becoming a single mum of four running a business - I would say alone but I have a fantastic team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally feels proud of all she has achieved and wants to encourage others in these difficult times.

She said: "I am a local small business owner who is doing well in the industry despite the odds. It is about survival and surviving. It is difficult at the moment but we have had such support from people.

"Things have completely changed. The Friday night crowd don't come in so much but we are doing much more food now and the success of Airbnb in the area is bringing in new customers, including international visitors. Coming to Findon is a bit like going out to the country.”

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited The Gun Inn on Friday to congratulate the team on reaching the finals and Sally gave him a tour of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “I am so happy for Sally and ‘Team Gun’. They should be immensely proud of what they have achieved in these major national awards. What an accolade – Best Pub! The Gun Inn is a wonderful rural pub with character, charm and great food and I hope this Award will encourage visitors from near and afar to try it for themselves.