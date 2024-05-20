The Harman Group office opening: a community celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath was buzzing with excitement as The Harman Group celebrated the grand opening of their new office.

The grand opening of The Harman Group’s new office in Haywards Heath was a joyous event filled with excitement, laughter, and community spirit. Friends, family, local businesses, and the Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath, Councillor Duncan Pascoe, gathered to celebrate this milestone.

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as attendees enjoyed the festivities. The Harman children, Amy and Harry, along with their friends, added a philanthropic touch by selling raffle tickets to raise money for two local charities, The Bentswood Hub and Kangaroos. Their efforts were generously supported by fantastic local independent businesses, with prizes donated by 180 Degrees Bar and Kitchen, Grape and Grain, and The Wheatsheaf Pub in Cuckfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom, James, and Sofie Harman expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who came to support the event. The presence of the community and the enthusiastic participation in the raffle made the opening day truly special, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for The Harman Group.