Here are the 28 highest rated McDonald’s restaurants in Sussex, according to customer reviews on Google.
1. The highest rated McDonald’s in Sussex named - according to Google reviews
The highest rated McDonald's across Sussex have been named, according to Google reviews
2. Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton
McDonald’s at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton has a Google rating of 3.9 from 1,428 customer reviews Photo: Google
3. Ring Road North, Gatwick Airport
McDonald’s at Ring Road North, Gatwick Airport has a Google rating of 3.8 from 5,820 customer reviews Photo: Google
4. Crawley Avenue, Crawley
McDonald’s at Crawley Avenue, Crawley has a Google rating of 3.8 from 2,045 customer reviews Photo: Google
