The highest rated McDonald’s in Sussex named - according to Google reviews

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 12:16 GMT
These are the areas to visit for a fantastic McDonald’s experience in Sussex.

The highest rated McDonald’s across Sussex have been named, according to Google reviews.

The Google ratings of all of the McDonald’s venues in the county were analysed to determine which is the highest-rated overall.

Here are the 28 highest rated McDonald’s restaurants in Sussex, according to customer reviews on Google.

The highest rated McDonald’s across Sussex have been named, according to Google reviews

1. The highest rated McDonald’s in Sussex named - according to Google reviews

The highest rated McDonald’s across Sussex have been named, according to Google reviews Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

McDonald’s at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton has a Google rating of 3.9 from 1,428 customer reviews

2. Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton

McDonald’s at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton has a Google rating of 3.9 from 1,428 customer reviews Photo: Google

McDonald’s at Ring Road North, Gatwick Airport has a Google rating of 3.8 from 5,820 customer reviews

3. Ring Road North, Gatwick Airport

McDonald’s at Ring Road North, Gatwick Airport has a Google rating of 3.8 from 5,820 customer reviews Photo: Google

McDonald’s at Crawley Avenue, Crawley has a Google rating of 3.8 from 2,045 customer reviews

4. Crawley Avenue, Crawley

McDonald’s at Crawley Avenue, Crawley has a Google rating of 3.8 from 2,045 customer reviews Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sSussexGoogle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice