The Ivy building in East Street was sold to unnamed buyer by The NFU. The Ivy had agreed to let the property for 24 years when it took over the site last year. The announcement came on social media when commercial property investment agency Nightingale Partners Tweeted: “A private UK client has acquired the freehold interest of the Ivy Restaurant in Chichester for £2.88m from The NFU, let to The Ivy for c 24 years. Many thanks to Charlie Neil @ TW Keil.”
Last month, the Grade II listed 23-24 North Street, which is home to L’Occitane and the Coop Bank, was sold to Sussex-based private investment and development company Saxon Estates for £1.23 million.
The Ivy opened its doors in the city in June last year after Topshop shut in 2021 after being taken over by online fashion brand Asos.