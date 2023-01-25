The Ivy building in East Street was sold to unnamed buyer by The NFU. The Ivy had agreed to let the property for 24 years when it took over the site last year. The announcement came on social media when commercial property investment agency Nightingale Partners Tweeted: “A private UK client has acquired the freehold interest of the Ivy Restaurant in Chichester for £2.88m from The NFU, let to The Ivy for c 24 years. Many thanks to Charlie Neil @ TW Keil.”